Lankan president’s climbdown offers hope of end to crisis

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka´s President lifted a suspension of parliament Thursday and called a meeting of lawmakers next week that could end an increasingly bitter power struggle between two rival prime ministers, officials said.

The climbdown by Maithripala Sirisena, who sparked the crisis by sacking Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister and naming former strongman leader Mahinda Rajapakse in his place, could lead to a vote showing which of the two has majority backing among deputies.

"The people´s voices have been heard," Wickremesinghe said in a Twitter statement announcing Monday´s meeting. "Democracy will prevail." Sirisena suspended parliament until November 16 shortly after the sacking last Friday, deepening a crisis which led the parliament speaker to warn of a "bloodbath" unless a vote is held.