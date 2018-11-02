Fri November 02, 2018
Xinhua
November 2, 2018

96-year-old woman tops literacy exam in India

NEW DELHI: A 96-year-old woman set a record by scoring 98 marks out of 100 in the literacy exam in southern Indian state of Kerala, officials said Thursday.The Kerala State literacy mission conducts equivalency examination in different grades for people who could not get proper schooling.

After the results were declared on Wednesday, Karthyayani Amma was felicitated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday.

Amma, who hails from Cheeped in Alapuzha district north of Kerala state’s capital Thiruvananthapuram, has never attended any school. She is said to have been inspired by her daughter, who recently finished the literacy mission’s course, local media reported.

“I saw children studying and got inspired. I didn’t study when I should have but I am glad that I am getting the opportunity to do that now,” Amma said. The literacy test is equivalent of exam for Class 4 and Amma said she looks forward to passing Class 10.

“After this, I want to learn computer too. In my free time I can use the computer, type on the computer,” the nonagenarian told reporters. Amma was married at the age of 13.According to local government officials, of the 43,330 students who sat for the exam, Amma was the oldest ever, in the state, to take a literacy test.

The literacy program tests reading, writing and basic mathematical skills. Officials said this year 42,933 candidates passed the exam, taking the state closer to its aim of 100 percent literacy.

