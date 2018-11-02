Pakistan pushes UN to form commission for probing Indian atrocities in Kashmir

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has renewed its call for the United Nations to set up a ‘commission of inquiry’ - the world body’s highest-level probe - to investigate the grave human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir.

The probe was recommended by in the first-ever United Nations report on the human rights situation in Kashmir issued by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on June 14.

“We endorse the report’s recommendations that a UN Inquiry Commission be constituted to investigate and redress the gross violations of the human rights of the Kashmiri people,” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi told the General Assembly’s Third Committee, which deals with social, humanitarian and cultural questions.

Speaking in a debate on Right of Self-Determination, she reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to the Kashmiri people until they exercise that right through a UN-supervised plebiscite.

The Pakistani envoy said Kashmiri people’s aspirations for self-determination would have been fulfilled decades ago had India not employed a brutal policy of repression to deny the Kashmiris their right promised to them by the UN Security Council as well as by the governments of India and Pakistan.“India continues to hold the future of millions of people hostage,” Ambassador Lodhi said.

“Its (Indian) forces have unleashed a reign of terror to crush the will of the Kashmiri people to free themselves from occupation,” she said.“We would like to reaffirm that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute will remain on the UN agenda until the Kashmiri people are allowed to exercise their will, according to the agreed method prescribed by the Security Council - a plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.”

Ambassador Lodhi said that human rights violations of the Kashmiri people have been repeatedly documented by independent human rights observers, the most significant among them being the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, who issued a report in June on the situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“We believe such divisive forces pose a grave threat to international peace and security and can undo the work of peacemakers by disrupting the momentum for peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation,” the Pakistani envoy added.During the debate, an Indian delegate, Paulomi Tripathi, responded to Pakistan’s statement, claiming that Kashmir was an integral part of India.