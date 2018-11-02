‘Watta-satta’: Sisters under pressure from ‘panchayat’ to wed cousins

RAJANPUR: A ‘panchayat’ has ordered a family to accept the marriage proposal for their two daughters in a ‘watta-satta’ arrangement or withdraw claims from a 123-hectare agricultural land, Geo News reported. Jagan Mazari was ordered to wed his two daughters, who are doctors, into the family of his brother, Huzoor Baksh. Mazari’s son, Tariq, who is married to Baksh’s daughter, said his sisters are educated and they do not want to marry their cousins, who are uneducated. ‘Panchayat’ is pressuring us to agree to the marriage, he said, adding that they have complained to police but no action is being taken. Rojhan DSP Asif Rasheed told Geo News that it is a case of dispute between two brothers over land and also confirmed the statements given by Tariq.