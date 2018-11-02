DHQ hospital MS held for bribe

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team arrested the medical superintendent of DHQ Hospital Narowal red-handed when he was receiving bribe from a citizen. Reportedly, Abdul Sattar gave an application to the ACE alleging that Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Narowal MS Malik Tufail was demanding bribe for issuing him a medical certificate. On the directions of higher authorities, the team conducted the raid and arrested Tufail while receiving Rs5,000 bribe from the citizen.

THREE ATTEMPT SUICIDE: Two women among three persons tried to commit suicide over domestic issues here on Thursday. Reportedly, Raqia of Malahi Chowk quarrelled with her husband and swallowed poisonous pills. Amna of Nowshera Sansi and Dilawar of Sheranwala also tried to commit suicide by swallowing poisonous pills. All of them were shifted to DHQ hospital.