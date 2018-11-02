Divisional Anti-Smog Committee meeting

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has directed for taking steps to control smog in the division.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Anti-Smog Committee to review departmental performance against smog here on Thursday. He said that the staff of Waste Management Company would be sent to the jail if they were found involved in burning solid waste, which was a serious threat to smog situation in the season. The commissioner said that the campaign against the excessive smog emitting vehicle should be continued and the fitness of smog emitting vehicles be ensured, otherwise the impounded vehicles should not be released. He asked the Health Department to maintain the quality of incinerators for disposal of medical waste, besides taking other steps to avoid pollution in this regard.

He directed to check the boilers of industrial units and permission should not be given to run the smog emitting boilers and industrial units be sealed involved in spreading pollution through injurious smoke. The commissioner said that the closure of brick kilns from November 4 be ensured in order to check the smog issue. He called for a coordinated strategy by the departments concerned regarding controlling smog and raising awareness among the people about precautionary measures to avoid smog. He said that informative banners be displayed in the industrial units, workshops, factories and other important places to sensitize the citizens regarding smog.

Deputy Director Environment Shaukat Hayat informed about the departmental performance and said that during the campaign as many as 48 smog emitting industrial units were sealed while 211 units were served notices to rectify the problems of smog. He informed that 1,178 vehicles were challaned during the campaign against the smog emitting vehicles and fines were imposed to the owners of smog emitting vehicles. He said that two FIRs were lodged against 11 farmers by the Agricultural Department, who were found involved in burning crop residues/stubbles in violation of Section 144/CrPC.

Increase in production linked to adopting latest agri practices: It is imperative to adopt the latest agricultural trends and practices to boost up production from shrinking agricultural land.

It is stated by University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa at a wheat sowing ceremony arranged by the Directorate of Farms, UAF. The VC said that the farmers were the most hardworking persons, who worked hard to produce crops, vegetables and fruits for us. He added that the country was blessed with four seasons, ecosystem and environment. He expressed his concern that with the passage of time, the agricultural land was diminishing and being converted for other usages. He added that we have to jack up agri production to ensure food security. He said that the country was far-lagging behind from developed nations due to traditional way of farming. Director Farms Shahid Afzaal Gill said that all possible measures were taken at the farm in terms of making them a model farm by adopting the latest practices. He thanked the vice-chancellor for providing all possible resources for the farms.