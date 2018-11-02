Govt to maintain its writ: Basharat

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat said the government will maintain its writ at all costs and anyone who differs with the Supreme Court’s verdict in Aasia Bibi’s case can file a review petition. Talking to The News over the current situation in Punjab following the apex court verdict that acquitted Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman facing charges of blasphemy, the law minister said nobody could be allowed to take law into his hands. He said under the law, a review can be filed if someone differs with the verdict but nothing stands above the law. He also added that the government was committed to addressing any issue in accordance with the law. This is noteworthy that after the apex court verdict Wednesday, thousands of activists on the call of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protested across the country including the main cities like Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and the federal capital. This is the first major test of the PTI government since it came to power in August this year. Two noted figures including Federal Religious Affairs and Inter-faith harmony Minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat have been tasked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to negotiate with the leadership of the TLP. The government was expecting a breakthrough in the dialogue with the TLP leadership till the filing of this report.