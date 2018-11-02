Aasia’s lawyer says facing threats

ISLAMABAD: After saving Aasia Bibi from the gallows, her lawyer says he is facing threats - and wonders who will save him. Lawyer Saiful Mulook says he regrets nothing, and will continue his legal fight against intolerance. “The verdict has shown that the poor, the minorities and the lowest segments of society can get justice in Pakistan despite its shortcomings,” he told AFP immediately after the verdict. “This is the biggest and happiest day of my life,” he added. “I think I have absolutely no safety. No security and I am the easiest target... anybody can kill me,” he said.