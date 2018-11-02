Costa, Koke sit out Atletico training

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Atletico Madrid have concerns over the fitness of Diego Costa, Diego Godin and Koke after the trio sat out training with the first team on Thursday. The club confirmed that Koke took part in a separate session at the Wanda Sports City after feeling discomfort in his thigh while Costa and Godin also trained alone due to muscular problems.
MADRID: Atletico Madrid have concerns over the fitness of Diego Costa, Diego Godin and Koke after the trio sat out training with the first team on Thursday. The club confirmed that Koke took part in a separate session at the Wanda Sports City after feeling discomfort in his thigh while Costa and Godin also trained alone due to muscular problems.
Comments