Faran Sports in quarters

LAHORE: Faran Sports qualified for the quarterfinals of 34th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Faran Gymkhana by 4 wickets at the Township Greens Ground.
Scores: Faran Gymkhana 183/9 in 20 overs (Haris Ishtiaq 30, Waseem Raza 22, Rana Arslan 16, Faiz Mughal 52, Abdul Mateen 29, Ijaz Ali 4/35, Hafiz M Umer 3/29). Faran Sports 187/6 in 18.4 overs (M Javaid 23, M Aqib 25, M Faheem 55, M Faisal 35*, Zahid Mahmood 2/30).
