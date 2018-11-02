Tardelli banned for rubbing face during anthem

SHANGHAI: China’s football association has handed a one-game ban to Shandong Luneng’s Brazilian midfielder Diego Tardelli for rubbing his face during the Chinese national anthem before a game.

The country’s Communist regime passed a law last year to severely punish people who disrespect the anthem, and Tardelli is not the first prominent figure to be punished in China over the “The March of the Volunteers”.

Tardelli, 33, was looking down and rubbing his face with his right hand as the anthem played before the game against Shanghai SIPG on Sunday.“Tardelli’s manners were not solemn when the national anthem was played and sung, causing adverse social impact,” the CFA said in a punishment notice published on Wednesday. The ruling shocked some fans.