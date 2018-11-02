Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

Sports

AFP
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Copa Libertadores set for Buenos Aires ‘clasico’ final

BUENOS AIRES: Fierce Buenos Aires rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate will contest the Copa America final later this month after seeing off Brazilian opposition in the semi-finals.

It will be the first time two Argentine sides face each other in the final, pitting the two halves of the Buenos Aires ‘clasico’ encounter in a mouth-watering two-legged tie.Carlos Tevez’s Boca secured their place in the final with a 2-2 draw away to Palmeiras on Wednesday to complete a 4-2 aggregate victory having won the first leg in Buenos Aires 2-0.

The night before, though, there was a highly contentious semi-final between Gremio and River in Porto Alegre. The Uruguayan referee needed a protective police cordon after awarding a late penalty against the hosts that allowed River to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit to progress on away goals by winning the return 2-1.

Reigning champions Gremio have appealed the result to Conmebol, the South American football confederation, complaining they were the victims of two refereeing errors — one leading to the game-winning penalty award, the other an alleged handball when River scored their opening goal.

The Buenos Aires rivals have faced each other in the Libertadores before, the last time in the quarter-finals in 2015 when River triumphed to lift their third trophy. Boca, who last triumphed in 2007, have claimed the cup six times, a figure bettered only by another team from Buenos Aires, Independiente with seven.

The first leg at Boca’s Bombonera stadium is on Wednesday with the return match at River’s Monumental stadium scheduled for November 28.It comes just two days before a G20 meeting in Buenos Aires in which leaders from around the world, including United States President Donald Trump, will be attending, meaning the city’s security forces will already be heavily occupied.

As a result, the second leg could be either brought forward a week to November 21 or delayed until December 5.This will be the last year the Libertadores final is played over two legs. From 2019 it will adopt the same format as its European equivalent, the Champions League, and hold a one-off final at a pre-designated venue. The 2019 final will be played in the Chilean capital Santiago.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial
Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards

Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards