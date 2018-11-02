KRL outplay Afghan Club in PPFL

LAHORE: KRL outclassed Afghan Club 3-0 in a match of Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) match played here at Punjab Stadium Lahore here on Thursday.

KRL started aggressively and made some good moves but Afghan Club defenders tackled well to avoid any goal in the first session. They resisted in the second half as well until 75th minute when IftiKhar Ali put them in lead. Izharullah doubled the KRL lead in the next minute. Umair Ali made it 3-0 to see KRL register a convincing win.