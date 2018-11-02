Langer says ball-tampering ‘an int’l problem’

SYDNEY: Australia coach Justin Langer claims there is a worldwide problem with ball-tampering, partly due to unresponsive pitches, while vowing it will never happen under his watch.

The former Test opener, appointed when Darren Lehmann quit in the aftermath of a cheating scandal in South Africa this year, has been working to fix the team’s behaviour and earn back respect. He said he was shocked when he learned players had taken sandpaper onto the field to deliberately alter the ball in the third Test in Cape Town. But he said it was not an isolated issue.

Then-captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft all received lengthy bans for the plot to cheat, with Lehmann also standing down.An independent review into the scandal, released this week, blamed an “arrogant” and “controlling” culture overseen by governing body Cricket Australia, with a win-at-all-costs mentality. Langer said part of the problem with ball-tampering was unresponsive pitches worldwide, which led to desperation to gain an edge.