Fri November 02, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2018

Wapda first to enter One-day Cup final

LAHORE: Fine bowling by pacers Ehsan Adil (3-29) and M Irfan (2-16) guided Wapda into final of the National One-day Cup when they beat KRL by five wickets in the first semifinal here at the Gaddafi Stadium Thursday.Put into bat first, KRL were restricted to 164 with Wapda achieving the target in 38th over at the cost of five wickets.

In the 49 overs a side game which was reduced due to delayed start, Wapda’s skipper Salman Butt’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss paid dividends. Wapda’s pace attack, particularly Ehsan Adil and left-arm tall international M Irfan lived up to the billing. They put to shreds KRL’s batting line-up and the whole team were folded in only 43.2 overs.

M Mohsin (48) and Abdul Rehman Muzammil (34) were seen in restructuring innings for a brief period. For Wapda veteran spinner Zulfiqar Babar (2-32) was also did well. It was not a good day for left-arm international pacer Wahab Riaz who remained expensive as he finished with 1-52 in eight overs.

In reply Wapda’s Ayaz Tasawar (50), Zahid Mansoor (32*) batted well after early fall of Salman Butt (21) and Kamran Akmal (10). Sadaf Hussain (2-34) and Sohaibullah (2-39) were successful bowlers. PTV and HBL will be in action in second semifinal on Friday.

Scores: KRL 164 all out in 43.2 overs (Mohammad Mohsin 48, Abdul Rehman Muzammil 34, Ehsan Adil 3-49, M Irfan 2-16, Zulfiqar Babar 2-32).Wapda 166 for 5 in 37.1 overs (Ayaz Tasawar 50, Zahid Mansoor 32*, Sadaf Hussain 2-34, Sohaibullah 2-39).

