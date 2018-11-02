Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Azhar Ali retires from ODIs

LAHORE: Senior batsman Azhar Ali has lost passion for the shorter version of the game and will from now on focus on Test cricket.

Azhar announced his retirement from ODI cricket to stay fit enough to extend his cricket career to play Test for a long duration of time. Addressing a press conference, here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, Azhar read out a written statement about his retirement and also made it clear that he did not have intention of pleading for test captaincy. Ali said that all his focus would be on Test cricket now and that he will try to give it his best. He also praised Sarfraz Ahmed and said he is a good captain and needs to be supported. “This was not an impulsive decision and I put a lot of thought into it...I am retiring due to personal reasons,” he said. A lot of people were not satisfied with my captaincy, he added.

Debuting in 2011 against Ireland, Ali represented Pakistan in 53 ODIs and took charge of the team in the fifty-over format in 2015. He scored 1,845 runs at an average of 36.9, including three centuries and 12 half-centuries. Ali last played an ODI match on January 13, 2018 against New Zealand.

He said: “Today I want to announce an important decision that I have made. I feel that the time is right for me to announce my retirement from the One Day International format (ODI) so that I can focus with my full energy on Test cricket and serve Pakistan for longer.

“I feel honoured that I represented the country in 53 ODIs —31 as captain— and I have some fond memories of leading some incredibly talented players. I am fully committed to Test cricket and would want to serve the country for as long as I can maintain my form and fitness. I would continue to play Domestic One Day and T20 matches.

“As a former ODI captain I wish the team the very best for what is an incredibly important season ahead of the World Cup next June. There are some talented young batsmen who are part of the set-up now and I am supremely confident that they will serve Pakistan cricket with distinction.”

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani congratulated Azhar on a successful ODI career in which he scored 1845 runs at an average of 36.90 with the help of three centuries and 12 half-centuries.“Azhar performed admirably for Pakistan in the ODI format. He captained in a time of transition for the national team and did well both as a leader and batsman.

Azhar remains an integral part of Pakistan’s Test team and his decision to quit the ODI format will help him concentrate fully on the longest format and I am confident that he will continue to serve the team with distinction.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial
Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards

Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards