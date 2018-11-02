Azhar Ali retires from ODIs

LAHORE: Senior batsman Azhar Ali has lost passion for the shorter version of the game and will from now on focus on Test cricket.

Azhar announced his retirement from ODI cricket to stay fit enough to extend his cricket career to play Test for a long duration of time. Addressing a press conference, here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, Azhar read out a written statement about his retirement and also made it clear that he did not have intention of pleading for test captaincy. Ali said that all his focus would be on Test cricket now and that he will try to give it his best. He also praised Sarfraz Ahmed and said he is a good captain and needs to be supported. “This was not an impulsive decision and I put a lot of thought into it...I am retiring due to personal reasons,” he said. A lot of people were not satisfied with my captaincy, he added.

Debuting in 2011 against Ireland, Ali represented Pakistan in 53 ODIs and took charge of the team in the fifty-over format in 2015. He scored 1,845 runs at an average of 36.9, including three centuries and 12 half-centuries. Ali last played an ODI match on January 13, 2018 against New Zealand.

He said: “Today I want to announce an important decision that I have made. I feel that the time is right for me to announce my retirement from the One Day International format (ODI) so that I can focus with my full energy on Test cricket and serve Pakistan for longer.

“I feel honoured that I represented the country in 53 ODIs —31 as captain— and I have some fond memories of leading some incredibly talented players. I am fully committed to Test cricket and would want to serve the country for as long as I can maintain my form and fitness. I would continue to play Domestic One Day and T20 matches.

“As a former ODI captain I wish the team the very best for what is an incredibly important season ahead of the World Cup next June. There are some talented young batsmen who are part of the set-up now and I am supremely confident that they will serve Pakistan cricket with distinction.”

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani congratulated Azhar on a successful ODI career in which he scored 1845 runs at an average of 36.90 with the help of three centuries and 12 half-centuries.“Azhar performed admirably for Pakistan in the ODI format. He captained in a time of transition for the national team and did well both as a leader and batsman.

Azhar remains an integral part of Pakistan’s Test team and his decision to quit the ODI format will help him concentrate fully on the longest format and I am confident that he will continue to serve the team with distinction.”