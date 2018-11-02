Korean Ambassador Taekwondo begins in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: A 22-member Korean team would be seen demonstrating during the 13th Korean Ambassador Taekwondo gets under way at the Sports Complex Liaquat gymnasium from Friday.

Col (retd) Waseem Ahmad, president Taekwondo Federation, unveiled the salient features of the Championship that would be participated by a record number of 1400 taekwondo players (men and women) from all over the country. “A record number of players will be seen in action over the next week in the Korean Ambassador Taekwondo National Championship that gets under way at the Liaquat Gymnasium from Friday. Apart from the local players, a 22-member Korean team will be seen demonstrating during the event,” Col (retd) Waseem said.

The opening ceremony of the event however will be held on Saturday in presence of foreign guests and local dignitaries. “All set for exciting opening of the Championship on Saturday.

The federation president said that special request was forwarded to Korea Ambassador for foreign team participation. “With the cooperation of Korean Ambassador, Korean experts and foreign taekwondo dignitaries are due to arrive here within next twelve hours,” Col Waseem said. He called on the government to support and help the federation. “We are not getting annual grant from the federation for almost eight months now. We need support and backing of federation to see things moving.”

Col (rtd) Waseem said that game had been picking medals internationally and is one of the major sports of the country. “Our success ratio at international level is on the high. We have been earning medals every now and then. What we need is support from the government and cooperate sector.”