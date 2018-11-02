Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Korean Ambassador Taekwondo begins in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: A 22-member Korean team would be seen demonstrating during the 13th Korean Ambassador Taekwondo gets under way at the Sports Complex Liaquat gymnasium from Friday.

Col (retd) Waseem Ahmad, president Taekwondo Federation, unveiled the salient features of the Championship that would be participated by a record number of 1400 taekwondo players (men and women) from all over the country. “A record number of players will be seen in action over the next week in the Korean Ambassador Taekwondo National Championship that gets under way at the Liaquat Gymnasium from Friday. Apart from the local players, a 22-member Korean team will be seen demonstrating during the event,” Col (retd) Waseem said.

The opening ceremony of the event however will be held on Saturday in presence of foreign guests and local dignitaries. “All set for exciting opening of the Championship on Saturday.

The federation president said that special request was forwarded to Korea Ambassador for foreign team participation. “With the cooperation of Korean Ambassador, Korean experts and foreign taekwondo dignitaries are due to arrive here within next twelve hours,” Col Waseem said. He called on the government to support and help the federation. “We are not getting annual grant from the federation for almost eight months now. We need support and backing of federation to see things moving.”

Col (rtd) Waseem said that game had been picking medals internationally and is one of the major sports of the country. “Our success ratio at international level is on the high. We have been earning medals every now and then. What we need is support from the government and cooperate sector.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial
Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards

Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards