Fri November 02, 2018
Agencies
November 2, 2018

Siddle says ball-tampering trio should serve out bans

MELBOURNE: Australia pace bowler Peter Siddle says former captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft should serve out the remainder of their ball-tampering bans despite calls for Cricket Australia to cut their sanctions short.

Smith and vice-captain Warner were banned for a year for their part in the Cape Town scandal in March, while opening batsman Bancroft was suspended for nine months.The players union demanded CA lift the bans immediately following Monday’s release of the Longstaff review, which blamed the board in part for the events in South Africa.

“You always want to see them playing cricket but I think the punishments are there for a reason,” Siddle told reporters on Thursday. “They understood the reasons why they got those punishments so I think it comes down to them, obviously, serving them out, copping the penalty that they got. And it’s very close to them being back. They’ve still been playing cricket around the world, staying fit and everything like that.”

Siddle said he was keen to see his friends back on the field but that by serving their bans in full they would be helping clean up the game. “Obviously I’m close mates with them and we’d like to see them out there but also, hopefully their punishments can be something moving forward.”

