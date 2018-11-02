UN rejects US bid to criticise Cuba

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly on Thursday called for an end to the decades-old US embargo on Cuba, adopting a resolution by an overwhelming majority and rejecting US moves to criticize Havana’s human rights record. It was the 27th time that the 193-nation assembly has issued the call to lift the embargo imposed in 1962. The resolution presented by Cuba was adopted by a vote of 189 to 2 with no abstentions. Meanwhile, the White House imposed “tough” new sanctions against Venezuela on Thursday, denouncing Caracas as being part of a “troika of tyranny” that also included Cuba and Nicaragua. National Security Advisor John Bolton told an audience in Miami the sanctions would particularly target Venezuela’s gold sector, which “has been used as a bastion to finance illicit activities, to fill its coffers and to support criminal groups.”