US unveils indictments in Malaysia bribery scandal

NEW YORK: US officials unveiled criminal indictments Thursday against a former official with scandal-plagued Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB and a former Goldman Sachs banker involved in an elaborate alleged bribery scheme. The US Justice Department arrested former Goldman Sachs banker Ng Chong Hwa in Malaysia Thursday, while the former 1MDB official, Low Taek Jho, remains at large, officials said in a press release. Another ex-Goldman official, Tim Leissner, pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $43.7 million in ill-gotten gains. The 1MDB scandal has roiled politics in Malaysia, leading to criminal charges against former Prime Minister Najib Razak.