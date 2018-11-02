Trump says he tells the truth — at least he tries

WASHINGTON: Can all those people accusing President Donald Trump of lying cut him some slack? He really is trying to tell the truth, he says. “I try, I do try,” he told ABC television late Wednesday. “I always want to tell the truth. When I can, I tell the truth. And sometimes it turns out to be where something happens that’s different or there’s a change, but I always like to be truthful,” Trump said. The Republican is famous for going off script during frequent impromptu press gatherings at the White House and at campaign rallies in the final run-up to next Tuesday’s midterm congressional elections. A billionaire former real estate magnate and reality TV host, Trump keeps even his own aides on their toes with surprise announcements and headline-grabbing declarations. On frequent occasions, Trump also makes statements that are clearly exaggerations, plain wrong or at minimum unaccompanied by evidence.