Super-computer brings ‘cloud’ to astronauts in space

WASHINGTON: A super-computer at the International Space Station aims to bring “cloud” computing to astronauts in space and speed up their ability to run data analysis in orbit, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise said Thursday. A SpaceX cargo capsule delivered the equipment, known as The Spaceborne Computer, to the space station in August 2017. After more than a year of tests, HPE says it is ready to bring the cloud experience to astronauts for the first time — a kind of “cloud” above the clouds, as it were. “We’ve completed all the requirements of our original one-year agreement. It’s been successful and we can open it up,” HPE technology officer Mark Fernandez told AFP. A super-computer is essentially a group of computers that work together. The one on the ISS contains 32 “cores” and is similar to the kind HPE sells on Earth. It is 30 to 100 times faster than an iPhone or tablet, Fernandez said. NASA needed to know that any super computer it purchased would be able to function in the harsh environment of space, amid microgravity, radiation and occasional power outages. The HPE product stood up to all the tests. The goal is for astronauts to be able to run their scientific analysis in space, without transmitting the data to Earth first.