Scientists launch plan to map genes of all complex life

LONDON: Scientists launched a vast project on Thursday to map the genetic code of all 1.5 million known species of complex life on earth, aiming to complete the work within a decade. They described the Earth BioGenome Project (EBP) as “the next moonshot for biology” after the Human Genome Project, a 13-year $3 billion endeavour to map human DNA which was completed in 2003. The EBP is expected to cost $4.7b and “will ultimately create a new foundation for biology to drive solutions for preserving biodiversity and sustaining human societies,” said Harris Lewin, a professor at the University of California in the US.