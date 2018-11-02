Sri Lanka crisis: President’s party U-turns on parliament suspension

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan president’s party on Thursday reignited a constitutional crisis over which of two rival prime ministers heads the government by insisting that parliament will remain suspended.

A spokesman for President Maithripala Sirisena’s party announced the new u-turn just hours after Sirisena told diplomats in Colombo that parliament would be allowed to meet on Monday.Sirisena set off the crisis last Friday by sacking Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister and bringing in former strongman leader Mahinda Rajapakse. Wickremesinghe refused to accept the dismissal and the president suspended parliament. The announcement of a Monday meeting had boosted hopes that lawmakers would be allowed to vote on which of the arch-foes they support. Rajapakse had also told a meeting of academics in Colombo that the legislature will be recalled on Monday.

But at the end of the day, Sirisena party spokesman Mahindananda Aluthgamage told reporters parliament will only reconvene on November 16 in line with the early suspension order. “On Monday we will have a mass rally near parliament.”

In parallel, the Rajapakse administration announced measures to reduce personal and corporate taxes and cut the price of fuel and several commodities. Observers said this could be an attempt to win over the population. The renewed suspension still came as a new bombshell in the dispute which will mark one week with much of the government paralysed.