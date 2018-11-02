Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

World

AFP
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kabul control slips, Afghan force losses at record

WASHINGTON: Kabul’s control of Afghanistan slipped in recent months as local security forces suffered record-level casualties while making minimal or no progress against the Taliban, a US government watchdog said Thursday.

The latest glimpse into Afghanistan’s security crisis highlights persistent problems among police and army units who have faced years of devastating losses, and shows the Taliban’s resilience 17 years after the US-led invasion.

Numbers provided by Resolute Support, the US-led NATO mission in Afghanistan, show that during the last quarter, the Afghan government controlled or influenced 226 of the country’s 407 districts — or 55.5 percent. According to the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), which compiled the data, the figure marks a slight drop (0.7 percent) over the previous quarter.

It is the lowest level since SIGAR began tracking district control in November 2015. Of the remaining districts, SIGAR assessed that 49 were under insurgent control or influence (12 percent). The balance — 132 districts — are considered “contested” between the Kabul government and the Taliban or other insurgent groups. In terms of the Afghan population itself, Kabul controls or influences 65.2 percent, the same amount as a year ago.

General John Nicholson, who is now retired but at the time was head of Resolute Support, said in November 2017 that the Afghan security forces would expand control of the population to 80 percent over the next two years. Bill Roggio, an Afghanistan expert and senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told AFP such a scenario is unlikely. “Barring a dramatic turnaround by Afghan security forces and the US re-committing itself to improving the security situation, I do not see how that is possible,” he told AFP. Roggio, who runs a website called Long War Journal, co-wrote a piece in which he assessed that more than half the Afghan population now lives outside of government control. Underscoring the security weaknesses, powerful police chief General Abdul Raziq was among three people killed in a brazen insider attack on a high-level security meeting this month in Kandahar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial
Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards

Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards