Fri November 02, 2018
Islamabad

Murtaza Ali Shah
November 2, 2018

Justice Isa to address ‘Future of Pakistan’ moot in London

Justice Qazi Faez Isa will deliver a keynote address at a major conference here on the future of Pakistan and legal course of the country.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan’s senior judge will speak at the “Future of Pakistan” conference being organised at the London School of Economics by Abdurrehman Chinoy, the Queen Mary Pakistan Society President and President of Chinoy Group UK. The conference will also be addressed by renowned journalist Syed Talat Hussain, former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, Hina Butt MPA, General ® Nadeem Lodhi and Muhammad Ayub, acting high commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom.

Justice Isa will be speaking on the topic of “Combating Terrorism: Legal Challenges & the Moral Dimension”. He will also take questions from the audience during the last session of the daylong conference. The session related to Justice Isa will be moderated by law professor at the LSE, Amber Darr.

The topics for other sessions include “The Way Forward: The Civilian-Military Nexus”; Women Empowerment; and The Investment Agenda. Rest of the speakers will include Hassan Miraj, Sahibzada Amir Jahangir, Ahmed Chinoy, Zeeshan Shah, Daniyal Schon, Junaid Iqbal Muzaffar Khan and Abdurrehman Chinoy.

Abdurrehman Chinoy told The News/Geo that Justice Qazi Isa and Hina Rabbani Khar have reached London ahead of the conference - which will be held on Saturday at the LSE.

“The purpose of the conference is to give access to the leaders of tomorrow to the relevant policy makers, deliberate about the key issues of Pakistan like economy, foreign policy and issues related to politics and justice. This conference will also promote a true image of Pakistan to the foreigners.”

Chinoy said he had organised this conference to utilise “my resources in a positive manner for my country.”

He said: “Belonging to a family that has produced many leaders that have taken leading positions in trade politics, I thought its the right time now prove my metal and gain experience before I finally kick off my career. I do plan on joining politics in the future and conference like these are important to bring together Pakistanis of various belongings to debate the course of future. It’s for Pakistan that we have to unite and come together.”

Explaining the significance of the conference at the LSE, Chinoy said there are many long-term goals associated with the end of the conference. “Once we are done conducting the ‘Future of Pakistan’ conference I would want to conduct a conference on Future of the South Asia. Pakistan is a vital part of South Asia and there are some issues that have to be deliberated upon. The things that are discussed within this conference, we will try to the best of our capabilities to pass it on to the power circles.”

