Transfers, postings

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday issued a notification regarding transfers and postings of the following officers. Rana Akbar Hayat, DG, Rawalpindi Development Authority, has been repatriated to the Establishment Division, and is also relieved of his duties in the Punjab government.

Muhammad Shahid Saleem, deputy secretary, irrigation, has been promoted to BS-18 on regular basis and, upon promotion, has been allowed to continue work on his present place of posting. Riaz Ahmad Shaad, director, estate lands, Punjab Government Servants Housing Foundation (PGSHF), has been transferred and posted as additional secretary, literacy and non-formal education, Muhammad Ilyas Khan, additional secretary, special education, as director, estate lands, PHSHF, and Faisal Rasheed, OSD, as additional secretary, special education.

Tahir Nawaz Khan, district and sessions judge (awaiting posting) has been posted as member Punjab Service Tribunal against a vacant post. Tanveer-ur-Rehman, additional deputy commissioner (revenue), Chakwal, is relieved of his duties in the Punjab government to join his new assignment in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. Noorul Ain Fatima (awaiting posting) has replaced Nabila Javed, deputy secretary, communication and works, already transferred and posted as deputy secretary, food. Rai Wajid Ali, additional commissioner (revenue), Faisalabad and Haroon Rasheed, director (Admin), Wasa, Faisalabad, have been promoted to BS-19 and, upon their promotions, they have been allowed to work on their present posts.

Neelam Afzal, deputy secretary (general), Finance Department, has been transferred and posted as additional secretary (LGF/general), Finance Department, Sher Afgan and Muhammad Aslam, section officers, Punjab Governor Secretariat, as deputy secretary, Agriculture Department and deputy secretary, Food Department, respectively.