New employment opportunities in province soon, says minister

LAHORE: The Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said former rulers did nothing for the welfare of the masses, they looted national wealth and wasted resources on cosmetic projects. Due to their wrong priorities Punjab came under heavy debt and facing financial crisis.

The PTI government believes in serving masses and we are bringing such welfare projects which will help creating ease in the lives of deprived people. According to a handout, the minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of party workers. MD investment reforms unit P&D department, COO Tevta and CO Model Bazar also met the minister.

During the meeting welfare projects, training programmes of Tevta and issues related to model bazaars were discussed. The minister said the government has evolved plan for creating job opportunities for poor and needy. Government will bring the province out of financial crisis by promoting trade activities and industry. Industrial sector will be strengthened by promoting SME support programme, ease to business and enhancing public private partnership.

He said the support programme was being initiated with the collaboration of Punjab Small Industries Corporation which will help to generate job opportunities.

He said a big portion of the country’s population consists of youth and government was launching a soft loan programme to join the youth in the journey of progress of the country. Steps are being taken for establishing new technical universities and to revise outdated curriculum of technical education, he concluded.

PEF: Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Managing Director Imran Yaqub while presiding over weekly coordination meeting for progress review and performance of various PEF programmes has said the issues of schools partnering with PEF must be addressed considerately, on a priority basis and within the stipulated time period.

Deputy managing director finance along with director ADU, director M&E, programme directors and other PEF officials attended the meeting to discuss payments of partner schools and annual quality assurance test.

The MD directed officials concerned to resolve the outstanding issues of partner schools at the earliest and to guide the partner school owners about PEF rules and regulation. The PEF officials have also been directed to ensure regular meetings with the school owners to solve their problems amicably.

A spokesperson for PEF said the annual quality assurance test for session 2018-19 was scheduled from December 03 to January 31 except during the winter vacations to be announced by the provincial government. The test will be conducted simultaneously across all educational programmes including FAS, EVS, and NSP.

Continuous Professional Development Program (CPDP) will conduct evaluation test of teachers and head teachers of partner schools, who have completed the Teacher Development Program (TDP) and School Leadership Program (SLP) I & II this year. The spokesperson said the current QAT will be conducted from grades 02 to 08 including PEC classes and secondary classes will be taken on the absence of elementary classes.

She said instead of the whole number, the students will be chosen from PEF-SIS by application software of an international system for the test and 10 percent exemption will be given in case of absenteeism.

Moreover, the list of tested students will be issued with pictures and the same will be verified during the test. She said the test was of immense significance in terms of continuity of partnership-agreements of partner schools with PEF.

PFA: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a training course for its operational teams in order to ensure the implementation of infant formula regulation after ending its deadline on December 31 in Punjab.

A course was held under the supervision of PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman at PFA Headquarters on Thursday. He also reviewed the progress of PFA’s operational teams.

The DG said purpose of the course was to build capacity of the officers; to aware them about modern parameters and tools, improve the ability of teams and make certain officials approach in a professional manner. He said the training was given to teams about all aspects of new regulations.

A plan was also made to promote the culture of breastfeeding and ensure the implementation of the new law in the training course, he said and added that PFA has been already instructed all companies to write on packing “This is not milk” and it is strictly prohibited to print a picture of child on it. He said PFA would organise an awareness seminar on infant formula in collaboration with all companies and stakeholders in future.

PFA will establish a software database to regulate the infant formula across the province.

The DG said infant formula regulation will help to control the nutritional issues regarding children in the country, especially in Punjab. On the occasion, PFA Deputy Director Farhan also shared the experience with DG PFA who has recently completed inspection course from Oman.