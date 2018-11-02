Court summonsMeera in marriage case

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Thursday issued notices to actress Meera in a case filed by Atique-ur-Rehman.

He claimed to be her husband, seeking legal action against actress for making second marriage without taking divorce from him. The court has directed actress to appear before the court by next week.

The petitioner had filed a complaint before magisterial court alleging he had not divorced the actress but she solemnised marriage with another one without taking divorce. He alleged that Meera’s act was not only illegal but also the violation of moral values.