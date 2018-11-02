Dam water outflow increased for wheat sowing

LAHORE: Water outflow from the dams have been increased to ensure irrigation supplies for wheat sowing.

According to daily water report issued by Wapda, the inflow was 23,400 cusecs and outflow 48,000 cusecs at Indus at Tarbela while inflow from Jhelum at Mangla was 7,200 cusecs against outflow of 20,000 cusecs.

The river flows of barrages are as followed: Jinnah: inflows 59,500 cusecs and outflows 55,500 cusecs, Chashma: inflows 53,600 cusecs and outflows 51,000 cusecs, Taunsa: inflows 36,300 cusecs and outflows 32,300 cusecs, Panjnad: inflows heading up cusecs and outflows nil cusecs.

Guddu: inflows 35,100 cusecs and outflows 29,000 cusecs, Sukkur: inflows 25,000 cusecs and outflows 3,100, Kotri: inflows 6,500 cusecs and outflows nil. Customs collects Rs4b in October: Model Customs Collectorate (Appraisement) Lahore, despite slow economic activities in the country, has collected customs duty of Rs3.988 billion in the month of October 2018 and registered a growth of 25 per cent compared to corresponding month of the previous year.

The collectorate has collected overall revenue of Rs8637 million in October. MCC (Preventive) Lahore has also shown growth of 44 per cent in customs duty during October by collecting Rs. 1427 million compared to Rs992 million of last year. Collector Jamil Nasir Khan, who has an additional charge of preventive, has congratulated officers of both the collectorates on achieving revenue targets by wide margin.