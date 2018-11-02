Proper care for TB patients stressed

LAHORE: Principal Ameer Uddin Medical Collage and General Hospital, Lahore, Prof Muhammad Tayyab has appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government to control/ eradicate tuberculosis and lauded the tremendous efforts of Provincial TB Control Programme for providing diagnostic and treatment facilities across the province free of cost.

He said though the TB is curable disease however, if a patient gives up the treatment before completion, the disease becomes Multi Drugs Resistant (MDR) which creates serious complications for the patient.Prof Tayyab said only provision of treatment is not the duty of physicians but to educate the patients is also their responsibility.

He stated this while addressing a TB awareness seminar held at Lahore General Hospital in collaboration with Punjab TB Control Programme (PTP). Prof Tayyab said TB is no more social stigma and people should not avoid the TB patients and proper take care should be provided to them however preventive measures also be adopted during inaction with the patient.

Professor of Pulmonology Dr Khalid Waheed gave a presentation on the prevention measures, symptoms, diagnostic and treatment of TB to the participants of the seminar mostly were doctors and the nurses.

Director PTP Dr Zarfishan Tahir disclosed that on the instructions of the Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, the PTP has started HIV/AIDS tests of registered TB patients and in a period of one month approximately 70,000 patients have so far been screened. She said co-morbidity in TB patients cannot be ruled out. Dr Zarfishan said from the tertiary care Hospitals to Basic Health Units, every health facility is providing diagnostic as well as treatment to these patients. Dr Zarfishan said PTP is also providing free medicines to the patients reported by private clinics. She announced that TB diagnostic centre in LGH would soon be upgraded.

She said PTP has established a network of modern labs. facilities throughout the Punjab and latest Genes Expert Machines have also been installed in the laboratories. The speakers of the seminar were of the view that vigorous awareness drive must be started to stop TB spreading.

While talking to the media, Prof Tayyab and Dr Zarfishan said the Punjab government is taking steps to prove best medical facilities to the people according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and International development partner Global Fund is providing the PTP to implement TB DOTS Programme in Punjab.