Rain likely

LAHORE: Smoggy weather continued to prevail in the city here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a western disturbance is affecting upper parts of the country and may persist until Saturday (tomorrow). They predicted that rain-thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) with gusty wind is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi Divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in DI Khan, Sargodha, Lahore and Gujranwala Divisions. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Kalam 84mm, Pattan 79mm, Dir 51mm, Malam Jabba 36mm, Drosh 20mm, Chitral, Mirkhani 15mm, Saidu Sharif 08mm, Peshawar (A/P 06mm, city 04mm), Kohat 05mm, Lower Dir, Balakot, Risalpur 03mm, Garhi Dupatta 16mm, Muzaffarabad 02mm, Gilgit, Chillas 14mm, Bagrote 05mm and Mangla 02mm.