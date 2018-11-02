PU exams postponed

LAHORE: Due to the prevailing situation, Punjab University has postponed examinations scheduled to be held on November 1 and interviews on various vacancies scheduled to be held on November 1 and 2, 2018. New dates will be announced later, the PU spokesman said in a statement.

Intermediate exams: The Intermediate Supplementary examination 2018 papers which were scheduled to be held on November 2 and 3 under all the boards in Punjab, including Lahore Board are postponed. New dates will be announced afterward.