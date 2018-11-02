Traffic plan for Tableeghi Ijtema

LAHORE : The city traffic police on Thursday finalised a traffic plan for the Phase-I of the annual Tableeghi Ijtema in Raiwind.

At least 848 traffic wardens, 146 patrolling officers and 172 inspectors have been deployed under the supervision of five DSPs and two SPs. Thirteen fork lifters and breakdown trucks have also been provided to the officials to remove wrongly parked vehicles.

A special control room and a camp office have also been set up to monitor the overall situation during the Tableeghi Ijema. Parking lots have been designated and nobody will be allowed to park vehicles other than the specified parking stands.

Assumes charge: SP Bilal Zafar assumed the charge of Dolphin and Mujahid Squad and held a meeting with the staff on Thursday. He also sought suggestions to improve the working of the force. He said the safety of lives and properties of citizens is top priority of the force.