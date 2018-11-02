Male dignitaries no more welcome in KP girls’ schools

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday formally banned taking part of male dignitaries in the functions/festivals in government girls’ schools in the province as chief guests.

“The competent authority has imposed ban on taking part of male dignitaries in the functions/festivals in government girls schools as chief guests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect,” said the Elementary and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through a circular.

No male minister, Member of Parliament, Member of Provincial Assembly or officer shall be invited to the girls schools as chief guest, it said, adding, “Entry of male MPs and officers in girls schools shall be strictly banned.”

“Women Member of Parliament/Provincial Assembly or female officers shall be invited as chief guests in the girls schools. No function/programme held in the girls schools shall be aired on social media and there will be complete ban on media coverage of such functions in government girls schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said the communiqué.