Harmony needed to foil enemy designs: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has stressed the need for national harmony to foil enemy designs.

During separate meetings with former Punjab Governor Ghulam Mustafa Khar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab Additional Secretary General Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry at Governor’s House on Thursday, the governor said the country was moving towards economic stability and it was important to ward off enemy designs through unity.

He said it was the first and foremost duty of the 220 million Pakistanis to work for the progress and solidarity of the country. Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan did not belong to one individual or the party, adding that every citizen was its custodian and protector.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was introducing revolutionary step for the progress of the country. The Punjab governor expressed the hope that the prime minister’s visit to China would serve the country’s economy well.