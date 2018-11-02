Imran for boosting ties with Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged for boosting bilateral economic cooperation with Uzbekistan and extended his government’s support to the efforts of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in achieving lasting peace and stability in the region and beyond.

He was talking to Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, who met him along with a high-level delegation at the PM Office Thursday. The premier extended an invitation to President Mirziyoyev for visiting Pakistan soon. The Uzbek foreign minister conveyed the felicitations of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Imran Khan for becoming prime minister. The foreign minister also conveyed his president.