Fri November 02, 2018
A
Agencies
November 2, 2018

No plan to put Aasia’s name on ECL or file review petition: PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government has no plans to put Aasia Bibi’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) official account tweeted on Thursday.

“Federal government has no plan to put Aasia Bibi’s name on the ECL or appeal for a review against the court’s verdict. A review petition is been filed by the concerned party which has nothing to do with the government” the tweet read.

Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari tweeted that a protester has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court and demanded that Aasia Bibi’s name be placed on the ECL. “Government has nothing to do with both these moves. Review Petition and its prayers are between SC and petitioner. PM's position has been clear,” Mazari said.

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry calling for a review of the court’s verdict acquitting Aasia Bibi. In the review plea, the petitioner urged the court to have Aasia Bibi put on the ECL and barred from leaving the country until a decision on the petition.

