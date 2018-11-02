Fri November 02, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2018

Talented students an asset to nation, says KU VC

Karachi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan has said talented students are an asset to the nation.

“The academicians have to encourage competent students as there is no dearth of talent in our country,” he said while addressing a certificate distribution ceremony organised by ORIC at the VC Secretariat, University of Karachi. He said students were enriched with competitive skills, they had proved their skills not only nationwide but internationally, and there was a need to provide them adequate opportunities.

The VC distributed certificates to a team of students, Syed Akbar Ali and Sadaf Sajjad, who secured second position in the 18th Asia-Pacific Information and Communication Technology Alliance Awards, China.

Certificates were also distributed to students of the Department of Food Science and Technology, Natasha Abbas, Nusrat Zehra and Sundas Zehra, who secured second position in the All Pakistan DIC Agricultural and Food Science Competition held at the Faisalabad Agricultural University, and Department of Visual Studies student M Yousuf, who also secured position in DICE Health in Dow University.

