Hospital heads need management training to run facilities effectively: Prof Abdul Bari

Hospitals in Pakistan are being run by excellent physicians and surgeons who are finest people in the their fields of medicine and surgery, but most of them don’t have management degrees or training to deal with the growing influx of patients and their attendants as well as their own staff, and this is resulting in chaos and mismanagement at healthcare facilities.

“Public sector hospitals should be run by their chiefs and medical superintendents in such a manner where they could have medical treatment for themselves and their families instead of sending them to private hospitals,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Indus Hospital Network Prof Abdul Bari Khan said while speaking at the launching ceremony of the Institute of Learning Excellence (ILE) at a local hotel on Wednesday.

He said the ILE would hopefully be an innovative place to train healthcare providers, CEOs and medical superintendents in effectively running their health institutions and providing maximum facilities to patients, their attendants and even healthcare providers.

He said doctors were taught everything at their medical schools and varsities except management. In the public sector, he said, they were made medical superintendents after certain years of experience, but they did not have the experience to run large health facilities, which resulted in chaos and suffering for both patients and healthcare providers.

Prof Khan deplored that there was no system at public institutions for the capacity building of doctors who were chosen to head medical and health facilities and often their inexperience in the field of management resulted in problems for patients and their own staff, including doctors, nurses and paramedics.

“This is one of the reasons why our healthcare system has failed to deliver. We don’t put right people in the right place, we don’t appreciate the people who are doing their jobs sincerely and effectively and we are putting wrong people to do the jobs which they are not capable to perform.”

Calling for making management degrees or some kind of management training mandatory for the heads of medical institutions and health departments, he said the ILE would fill the gap and arrange leadership and management trainings for healthcare providers to improvement healthcare delivery in the country.

An eminent patient-safety expert and professor at Wayne State University School of Medicine, USA, Dr Paul Barach, deplored that millions of deaths were occurring at health facilities annually due to poor quality care, while 20 per cent of patients discharged from hospitals were being readmitted within a few days, which could have been avoided.

“An epidemic of unhappiness has gripped the healthcare sector in the entire world, including Pakistan, where 40 to 50 per cent of healthcare providers are depressed due to long working hours and exhaustion, work-related stress, poor working conditions and unrealistic expectations from their superiors and people around them,” he said and called for transforming healthcare facilities by improving working conditions for the healthcare providers.

He said he was not aware of the state of mental condition of doctors, nurses and paramedics in Pakistan. However, he said, keeping in view the growing number of patients at each and every hospital, studies should be carried out as many of the doctors and medics hid their depression, stress and signs of burnout, which was good for neither them nor their patients.

Citing examples of aviation and oil industries, he said focus should be on the better working facilities and professional development of the healthcare providers, and hoped that the ILE would play an important role in transforming the healthcare sector with the help of top leaders and experts of the field.

ILE Director Dr Zakiuddin Ahmed said the ILE would be an institution which would facilitate healthcare providers in professional development and acquiring leadership training, which would help them in effectively running large health facilities.

The launching ceremony was also addressed by leading healthcare providers. Eminent physicians, including Prof Zaman Shaikh, cardiologist Dr Bashir Hanif, Abdul Latif Shaikh, Haroon Qasim and Syed Jamshaid Ahmed, also attended.