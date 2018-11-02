Gang war criminals sentenced

Three Lyari gang war criminals were awarded prison sentences on Thursday in cases related to

terrorism. In its verdict, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) observed that the prosecution had successfully proven the charges of terrorist activities against Saeed alias Kana, Imtiaz alias Bengali and Talha. Cases against the three were registered in the Kalakot police station for possessing illegal arms and explosives. Saeed was sentenced to 24 years in prison, while Imtiaz and Talha were sentenced to 17 years in prison each. The court also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on Saeed and Rs50,000 each on the other two.