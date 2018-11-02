Man gets death sentence for double murder

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has announced a two-time death sentence to a man convicted in a double murder case. Munawar David was accused of killing two businessmen, Ayaz and Mukhtar, during a robbery in 2013 in Awami Colony.

During the final hearing of the case on Thursday, the ATC judge observed that the prosecution had proved the murder charges against David and he was liable to be hanged twice for such cruel killings.

As per the case details, David and his two companions Inam Bukhsh and Imran were trying to rob Ayaz and Mukhtar, two gold traders. But when they resisted, the robbers opened fire causing their deaths.