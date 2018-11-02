Sixteen Star Academy win in Leisure Leagues School, Academy C’ship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Mohammad Wasey scored the lone goal of the match as Sixteen Star Academy overpowered Muslim School 1-0 in the Leisure Leagues School and Academy Championship here at Sixteen Star Ground.
In another match, Baloch Club defeated GSA 2-1. Sher Ali and Moiz scored one goal each.
The third match between Young Muslim and Red Army ended in a goalless draw.
Roots School overcame Anglo School 1-0. Ali scored the solitary goal of the match.
Titans FC defeated Sixteen White 1-0, with Sufiyan scoring the decisive goal.
GSA Royals edged Sixteen Star Gold 1-0, with Sharim scoring the lone goal.
