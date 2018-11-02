Sixteen Star Academy win in Leisure Leagues School, Academy C’ship

KARACHI: Mohammad Wasey scored the lone goal of the match as Sixteen Star Academy overpowered Muslim School 1-0 in the Leisure Leagues School and Academy Championship here at Sixteen Star Ground.

In another match, Baloch Club defeated GSA 2-1. Sher Ali and Moiz scored one goal each.

The third match between Young Muslim and Red Army ended in a goalless draw.

Roots School overcame Anglo School 1-0. Ali scored the solitary goal of the match.

Titans FC defeated Sixteen White 1-0, with Sufiyan scoring the decisive goal.

GSA Royals edged Sixteen Star Gold 1-0, with Sharim scoring the lone goal.