Tayyab reaches career-best 54th spot

KARACHI: Tayyab Aslam climbed 13 places to reach career-best ranking of 54 after winning the $20,000 International Squash Championship held recently in Lahore.

Tayyab has played 11 squash events this year and has entered to play five international events scheduled to be held later this year.Tayyab has also retained his position as Pakistan’s top squash player.

Asim Khan moved up four places to 77. Farhan Mehboob has also jumped ten positions to claim 80th spot.Ahsan Ayaz, who has been given wild card in the upcoming $50,000 Pakistan Open, is ranked 95.Shahjahan Khan and Israr Ahmed also improved their rankings from 112 and 122 to 105 and 108 respectively.