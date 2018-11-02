Pak shooters rise in international rankings

KARACHI: Pakistani shooters have slightly improved their international rankings for the month of November.

According to the rankings released by International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), Pakistan Navy’s shooter G M Bashir jumped one spot to move to 10th in 25 metre rapid fire pistol category. Mohammad Khalil Akhtar rose from 33rd to 30th position.

Zeeshan-ul-Farid retained his 139th ranking in 10 metre air rifle category while Minhal Sohail is now ranked 163rd. Her previous ranking was 166th.Meanwhile, Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) also released its rankings for the month of November.

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Mohammad Khalil Akhtar retained their rankings of 6th and 12th, respectively, in 25 metre rapid fire pistol category.In 10 metre air rifle category for women, Minhal Sohail improved her ranking from 74th to 70th.

In 50 metre 3-position rifle category, Ghufran Adil retained his 24th position.In skeet category, Usman Chand also retained his 7th spot.In 10 metre air rifle category for men, Zeeshan-ul-Farid retained his 64th position. Ghufran Adil improved his ranking from 85th to 83rd.

Nadira Raees bettered her ranking from 62nd to 58th in 50 metre 3-position rifle category for women. In trap category for men, Farrukh Nadeem retained his 17th position while Aamer Iqbal improved one ranking spot to move to 21st.