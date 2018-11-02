Shan presses Test claim with another ton

DUBAI: Shan Masood pressed his claim for a place in Pakistan’s Test team when he scored his second century in three days, hitting 100 not out against New Zealand A, taking Pakistan A to 193 for two in their second innings here on Thursday.

While his fellow opener Sami Aslam once again failed to impress, falling after scoring only four runs, left-handed Shan forged another big partnership with Abid Ali, who scored 61.

Shan and Abid, who had scored 158 runs for the second wicket in the first innings, put on 134 in the second innings. Shan struck 16 fours in his 128-ball knock. Abid hit four fours in his 106-ball innings before being dismissed by BM Tickner.

Usman Salahuddin was not out on 27 at the other end. Earlier, New Zealand A resumed their first innings at 168 for six and declared it at 278 for nine.