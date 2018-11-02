Azhar retires from ODI cricket

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali on Thursday announced his retirement from One-day Internationals (ODIs) to allow youngsters more chances to play for the national team while he focuses more on his Test career.

The 33-year-old had been dumped from Pakistan’s one-day side since a flop series in New Zealand in January, where he earned just 12 runs in three matches — including a duck at Dunedin, that proved to be his last match.

Azhar will be remembered as a Test batsman, having scored a triple and a double hundred in the last two years.“I feel that the time is right for me to announce my retirement from the One-day International format so that I can focus with my full energy on Tests and serve Pakistan longer,” Azhar told a press conference.

Azhar’s tally of runs in 53 ODIs stood at 1,845 runs at an average of 36.90 including three hundreds and 12 half centuries.“I feel honoured that I represented the country in 53 ODIs — 31 as captain — and I have some fond memories of leading some incredibly talented players.

“I am fully committed to Test cricket and would want to serve the country for as long as I can maintain my form and fitness. I would continue to play domestic one-day and T20 matches,” said Azhar.“As a former ODI captain I wish the team the very best for what is an incredibly important season ahead of the World Cup,” said Azhar.