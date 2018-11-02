No intention of rubbishing Qayyum report, says Mani

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has admitted that it could’ve handled better the circumstances around the appointment of Mohsin Khan as the head of new cricket committee.

What should have been an early win in Mani’s new tenure as chairman turned instead into a distraction about the Qayyum report on match-fixing.Comments by Mani and then Mohsin on the day of the announcement suggested that the board had disowned the report in a bid to ensure that Mohsin would work with Wasim Akram.

Mohsin has repeatedly insisted he won’t work with players tainted by corruption.The PCB chairman has now clarified that the board has no intention of disowning the report.“Certainly there was no intention of rubbishing the report in any shape or form,” Mani told ESPNcricinfo.

“The Qayyum report is still a PCB document. I was involved in presenting it to the ICC.”Mani and his chief operating officer Subhan Ahmed held an extensive meeting with Mohsin to convince him to work with Wasim, after which Mohsin said he was 99% convinced that the charges on players were not “authentic”.

“There is certainly some baggage and we could’ve handled that better,” Mani said.Mani was eager to point out that the Qayyum Report had not brought sanctions against Wasim that prevented him from working for the board in the future.

“The fact is the Qayyum report said he shouldn’t be captain,” Mani said.“The PCB removed him, he got fined. But there was no sanction from working in future for the board.”Alongside Wasim, the committee includes former captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Urooj Mumtaz.