Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

World

AFP
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mahathir, 93, feeling his age

Leaning back in his chair and admitting he is feeling every one of his 93 years, the world’s oldest leader Mahathir Mohamed says his second stint as Malaysian premier is taking its toll as he grapples with everything from fending off China to paying down a mammoth national debt.

"I should be dead now, actually," joked the nonagenarian leader in an interview with AFP on Thursday. The veteran statesman is as sharp and straight-talking as ever, and not one to shy away from offering frank views on controversial issues, including gay rights and anti-Semitism.

But it’s not been an easy ride for Mahathir -- who has suffered increasing health problems in recent years -- since his ramshackle alliance won a shock victory at May elections and toppled the corruption-plagued regime of Najib Razak.

Since then, a host of former leaders have been been arrested for corruption, many linked to the novel-worthy political saga around sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, in which billions of dollars were allegedly looted in a fraud stretching from Singapore to Switzerland.

Aside from the crackdown on corruption, Mahathir is seeking to pay off a $250 billion national debt, and has cancelled a string of costly China-backed mega-projects, risking the ire of the world’s number-two economy.

On top of that, his own coalition is an uneasy alliance. It was cobbled together as a means of ousting Najib and is packed with politicians who once vehemently opposed him, including former nemesis Anwar Ibrahim, now the presumptive successor to the premiership. "It is exhausting," conceded Mahathir.

"This time around I have to do more work than the first time I became prime minister... the whole government machinery has been destroyed almost." Mahathir’s victory took almost everyone -- including his own alliance -- by surprise, and amounted to a political earthquake that ousted the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition after six decades in power.

After years of graft scandals and divisive racial politics in the multi-ethnic country, voters finally had enough of BN, with the 1MDB scandal the tipping point for many. Najib’s fall from grace has been swift. He and his luxury-loving wife Rosmah Mansor have been arrested -- Najib has now been hit with a total of 38 corruption charges -- and both are likely facing long jail terms.

A stash of cash, jewellery and hundreds of designer handbags worth over $270 million was seized from properties linked to the pair. Other figures aligned with the previous government, from the central bank chief to the attorney-general, have left their positions, and Mahathir and his team are scrambling to fill big holes in the administration.

"I had to get rid of people who in the past, under the previous government, had... politically been involved with government," said Mahathir in the interview at the office of a foundation that he heads the in administrative capital Putrajaya. "A lot of things were spoiled by Najib in his effort to use every institution to ensure his winning the election."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial
Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards

Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards