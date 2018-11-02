No libraries

The lack of public libraries across the country has caused problems for students. The few libraries that are still operational do not have new books or revised editions. The central library of Islamia College University, Peshawar has thousands of old books, but doesn’t have new books that can help students in their studies. These old books are covered in a thick layer of dust and are sitting inside the wooden shelves in a pathetic condition.

In addition, issued books are not returned to the libraries for months, and the management takes no action to recover the book in a timely manner. Since there is no availability of books, many students have to buy expensive books for a single semester. This is not a favourable option for the majority. The authorities concerned must take a look into this matter.

Laiba Muhammad Aamir

Charsadda